Baba Ramdev announces Rs 25 crore donation to PM Relief Fund in fight against coronavirus

Baba Ramdev/File Image

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has announced a donation of Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister National Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against coronavirus crisis in India. People from all walks of life have been making their contributions to the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

India's richest man Mukesh Ambani has pledged to donate Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Reliance Foundation, led by Nita Ambani, has promised to provide a free meal to needy people across the country. In addition, Ambani has also donated an entire hospital for the patients battling COVID-19.

Ratan Tata has pledged Rs 1,500 crore for combating coronavirus pandemic and also extended assistance to the government in their fight against novel Coronavirus. Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore support towards COVID-19 and related activities over and above Rs 500 crore pledged by Tata Trusts. Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have collectively pledged a total of INR 1,500 crore.