Suriya gifts new car to Karuppu crew GK Vishnu, R Kalaivanan; RJ Balaji reacts: 'This man and his heart'

New Delhi:

South superstar Suriya is currently basking in the success of his recent film Karuppu, which hit theatres on May 14, 2026. The Tamil film is now in its third week and has grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide and also stars Trisha Krishnan in lead role.

In a surprising move, lead actor Suriya has gifted a new Mahindra BE6 Batman edition car to the Karuppu crew, including cinematographer GK Vishnu, music composer Sai Abhyankkar, and editor R Kalaivanan. The gesture has also prompted director RJ Balaji to react, calling Suriya “This man and his heart."

Suriya gifts new car to Karuppu crew

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), cinematographer GK Vishnu shared a picture of himself standing next to the car and wrote, "Just God things!! Thank you @Suriya_offl sir. You have a huge heart!!!!"

Music composer Sai Abhyankkar also thanked Suriya for the gesture. Sharing a picture of the new car, he wrote, "Love you @Suriya_offl sir @rajsekarpandian @prabhu_sr

In addition, Karuppu editor R Kalaivanan also received the car from Suriya and thanked him, writing, "#karuppu Just God things Thank you @Suriya_offl anna Got life time settlement from Our #ROLEX." However, director RJ Balaji reacted to the gesture and wrote,"First time ever an editor gets a gift from the hero .!!! This man and his heart @Suriya_offl."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: RJ Balaji reveals Karuppu, not Jana Nayagan, was originally planned as Vijay's farewell film