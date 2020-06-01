Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Odisha: 156 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 2,104

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 2,104 after 156 new cases were reported, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said on Monday. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 969, while 1126 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Kendrapara accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 50, followed by Cuttack at 20, Ganjam reported 17 cases. While Jagatsinghpur reported 14 cases, Jajpur reported 11 cases, Kandhamal reported 9 cases, Bhadrak reported 7 cases, Khurdha, Nayagarh, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Baragarh and Sonepur reported 3 cases, Balangir and Sambalpur reported 2 cases each, and one each case in Boudh, Keonjhar and Malkangiri.

Of the 156 new COVID-19 cases, 153 are in quarantine centres. Three were from local contacts.

As many as 1,55,690 samples were tested so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage