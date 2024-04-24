Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi rips into Congress for Sam Pitroda’s remark on US inheritance tax, Congress disassociates from Pitroda’s remark

PM Narendra Modi tells Chhattisgarh rally, “Vote-hungry Congress wants to give reservation on basis of religion”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns in Seemanchal, Bihar, Rival Madhavi Latha files nomination in Hyderabad, asks EC to clamp ban on Owaisi brothers’ speeches

