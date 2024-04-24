Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 24, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 20:53 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi rips into Congress for Sam Pitroda’s remark on US inheritance tax, Congress disassociates from Pitroda’s remark

  • PM Narendra Modi tells Chhattisgarh rally, “Vote-hungry Congress wants to give reservation on basis of religion”

  • AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns in Seemanchal, Bihar, Rival Madhavi Latha files nomination in Hyderabad, asks EC to clamp ban on Owaisi brothers’ speeches

