Coronavirus cases in India cross 70,000-mark; deaths near 2,300. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 70,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 70,756 including 2,293 deaths and 22,455 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers to decide further roadmap for lockdown and its exit strategy via video conferencing. The meeting started at 3 pm on Monday and went on around 9 pm. This was PM Modi's 5th such meeting with the chief ministers ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country.
After the meeting with CMs, PMO quoted PM saying, "Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing."
The Prime Minister has asked chief ministers to send him suggestions on the situation in their states and changes in the present lockdown guidelines by May 15.
Map of India showing state-wise list of coronavirus cases
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2018
|975
|45
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|65
|34
|2
|Bihar
|747
|377
|6
|Chandigarh
|174
|24
|2
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|53
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|7233
|2129
|73
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|8541
|2780
|513
|Haryana
|730
|337
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|59
|39
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|879
|427
|10
|Jharkhand
|160
|78
|3
|Karnataka
|862
|426
|31
|Kerala
|519
|489
|4
|Ladakh
|42
|21
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3785
|1747
|221
|Maharashtra
|23401
|4786
|868
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|414
|85
|3
|Puducherry
|12
|6
|0
|Punjab
|1877
|168
|31
|Rajasthan
|3988
|2264
|113
|Tamil Nadu
|8002
|2051
|53
|Telengana
|1275
|800
|30
|Tripura
|152
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|68
|46
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3573
|1758
|80
|West Bengal
|2063
|499
|190
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|70756#
|22455
|2293
