Coronavirus cases in India cross 70,000-mark; deaths near 2,300. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 70,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 70,756 including 2,293 deaths and 22,455 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers to decide further roadmap for lockdown and its exit strategy via video conferencing. The meeting started at 3 pm on Monday and went on around 9 pm. This was PM Modi's 5th such meeting with the chief ministers ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country.

After the meeting with CMs, PMO quoted PM saying, "Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing."

The Prime Minister has asked chief ministers to send him suggestions on the situation in their states and changes in the present lockdown guidelines by May 15.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2018 975 45 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 65 34 2 Bihar 747 377 6 Chandigarh 174 24 2 Chhattisgarh 59 53 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 7233 2129 73 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 8541 2780 513 Haryana 730 337 11 Himachal Pradesh 59 39 2 Jammu and Kashmir 879 427 10 Jharkhand 160 78 3 Karnataka 862 426 31 Kerala 519 489 4 Ladakh 42 21 0 Madhya Pradesh 3785 1747 221 Maharashtra 23401 4786 868 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 13 10 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 414 85 3 Puducherry 12 6 0 Punjab 1877 168 31 Rajasthan 3988 2264 113 Tamil Nadu 8002 2051 53 Telengana 1275 800 30 Tripura 152 2 0 Uttarakhand 68 46 1 Uttar Pradesh 3573 1758 80 West Bengal 2063 499 190 Total number of confirmed cases in India 70756# 22455 2293

