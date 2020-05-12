Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 4.2 million; death toll at 287,293

Image Source : AP A King County Metro bus driver wipes down a handrail before stepping onto a bus Monday in Seattle. The coronavirus pandemic has plunged Puget Sound-area transit agencies into crisis-planning mode, as ridership and revenue has plunged and predictions that people will not be returning to buses and trains in large numbers anytime soon.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.2 million mark taking toll to 4,254,778 including 287,293 deaths while 1,527,109 patients have recovered, as per figures released by Worldometer. United States is still the worst hit country due to the outbreak having over 1.3 million cases while next to US are Spain, UK, Russia, Italy, France and Germany who have also been hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic.

China was the first country to witness a major outbreak when cases soar close to over 80,000, however, other countries in the world are facing a much more adverse situation that was witnessed by the China. US President Donald Trump had earlier said that the vaccine for the deadly virus will be out by the end of this year, raising hopes for millions who are facing the menace of deadly disease that has affected health of lakhs of people and affected businesses worldwide.

