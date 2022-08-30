'All options open': Shashi Tharoor's latest on contesting Congress presidential election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) The MP from Thiruvananthapuram also welcomed elections in the party and said that Rahul Gandhi's refusal to be appointed as the Congress President was disappointing.

Shashi Tharoor, who is currently making headlines amid reports of him planning to contest Congress's presidential polls said on Monday that he has "all options open".

The Congress leader largely stayed mum on the speculations and maintained that elections would be good for the Congress party.

He said, "All options are open. I'm a Lok Sabha MP. My focus in politics has been national & international so far. If one-day vistas open up, one doesn't want to say no."

"I welcome the fact that the Congress party has announced an election & is going to be conducting it openly, freely & fairly... The process is some weeks away... let's wait for some time & see how it evolves," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Tharoor talked about the article he wrote for the Malayalam daily 'Mathrubhumi' calling for a "free and fair" election. In the article, he has said ideally the party should have announced elections also for the dozen seats on the CWC itself which are supposed to be elected.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram also welcomed elections in the party and said that Rahul Gandhi's refusal to be appointed as the Congress President was disappointing. According to him, the grand old party should not be limited by the belief that only one family can lead it. Tharoor had penned an article in Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi saying that the party polls were the first step towards rejuvenation of the organization.

Meanwhile, sources on Monday claimed that Tharoor will be running for the post of Congress party President. They said he has not made up his mind but could take a call on it soon.

(agency inputs)

Latest India News