Shashi Tharoor to contest Congress president poll? Leader reacts | VIDEO

Shashi Tharoor contemplating contesting Congress President poll? Leader reacts

Shashi Tharoor news: Amid reports of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor planning to contest the party's presidential polls, the leader reacted on Tuesday as he talked to the media in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor largely stayed mum on the speculations and maintained that elections would be good for the Congress party.

When asked if he will contest the party's presidential poll, Shashi Tharoor said, "I've no comment to make. I accept what I've written in my article which is that an election would be a good thing for the Congress party."

Tharoor talked about the article he wrote for the Malayalam daily 'Mathrubhumi' calling for a "free and fair" election. In the article, he has said ideally the party should have announced elections also for the dozen seats on the CWC itself which are supposed to be elected.

"Allowing members of the party drawn from the AICC and PCC delegates to determine who will lead the party from these key positions, would have helped legitimize the incoming set of leaders and give them a credible mandate to lead the party," said Tharoor, who was among the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organizational reforms.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram also welcomed elections in the party and said that Rahul Gandhi's refusal to be appointed as the Congress President was disappointing. According to him, the grand old party should not be limited by the belief that only one family can lead it. Tharoor had penned an article in Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi saying that the party polls were the first step towards rejuvenation of the organization.

Meanwhile, sources on Monday claimed that Tharoor will be running for the post of Congress party President. They said he has not made up his mind but could take a call on it soon.

