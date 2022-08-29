Will work for Congress till last breath, says Sharad Mishra - the man behind 'ladki hoon' campaign

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV He was in news for donating Rs 10 lakh to the PM Care Relief Fund during the devastating Covid pandemic and helping people with life-saving medicines.

The Congress is staring at a serious crisis as it has been hit by the resignations of several senior leaders and the latest to join the list is Ghulam Nabi Azad. With assembly elections in states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due next year, the Congress is in dire need to put its house in order as soon as possible.

On one hand, there's a long list of leaders who have left the party raising questions over the leadership, on the other some promise to continue to fight for the party till the end. State General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Sharad Mishra has said that he will continue to work like a true soldier of Congress till his last breath. Mishra said he will continue to raise the issues o inflation and unemployment.

"I never believed in politics of caste or religion. When Congress comes to power, work will be done to bring back the tradition of 'Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb' and the mutual brotherhood that binds India together. After that, all the problems of unemployment, socially and economically handicapped people, farmers, etc. will be worked out," Mishra said.

Mishra was the man behind Congress's much talked about 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election. He also produced party campaign songs for the assembly election. Sharad Mishra has previously been a member of the Censor Board.

He was in news for donating Rs 10 lakh to the PM Care Relief Fund during the devastating Covid pandemic and helping people with life-saving medicines.

Latest India News