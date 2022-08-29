Monday, August 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Will work for Congress till last breath, says Sharad Mishra - the man behind 'ladki hoon' campaign

Will work for Congress till last breath, says Sharad Mishra - the man behind 'ladki hoon' campaign

Sharad Mishra was the man behind Congress's much talked about 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election. He also produced party campaign songs for the assembly election. Sharad Mishra has previously been a member of the Censor Board.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Lucknow Published on: August 29, 2022 21:30 IST
sharad mishra, congress, ghulam nabi azad
Image Source : INDIA TV He was in news for donating Rs 10 lakh to the PM Care Relief Fund during the devastating Covid pandemic and helping people with life-saving medicines.

The Congress is staring at a serious crisis as it has been hit by the resignations of several senior leaders and the latest to join the list is Ghulam Nabi Azad. With assembly elections in states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due next year, the Congress is in dire need to put its house in order as soon as possible.

On one hand, there's a long list of leaders who have left the party raising questions over the leadership, on the other some promise to continue to fight for the party till the end. State General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Sharad Mishra has said that he will continue to work like a true soldier of Congress till his last breath. Mishra said he will continue to raise the issues o inflation and unemployment.

"I never believed in politics of caste or religion. When Congress comes to power, work will be done to bring back the tradition of 'Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb' and the mutual brotherhood that binds India together. After that, all the problems of unemployment, socially and economically handicapped people, farmers, etc. will be worked out," Mishra said.

Mishra was the man behind Congress's much talked about 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' campaign during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election. He also produced party campaign songs for the assembly election. Sharad Mishra has previously been a member of the Censor Board.

Related Stories
Congress president polls: Anand Sharma questions preparations, process at CWC meet, say sources

Congress president polls: Anand Sharma questions preparations, process at CWC meet, say sources

'Would rather drown in a well': Nitin Gadkari's response to advice on joining Congress | VIDEO

'Would rather drown in a well': Nitin Gadkari's response to advice on joining Congress | VIDEO

Anand Sharma raises questions on electoral rolls in Congress Working Committee, party denies

Anand Sharma raises questions on electoral rolls in Congress Working Committee, party denies

'Thought PM Modi is a crude man but he showed humanity': Ghulam Nabi Azad | WATCH

'Thought PM Modi is a crude man but he showed humanity': Ghulam Nabi Azad | WATCH

He was in news for donating Rs 10 lakh to the PM Care Relief Fund during the devastating Covid pandemic and helping people with life-saving medicines.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News