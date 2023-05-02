'Bajrang Dal accepts this challenge and will answer..': VHP after Congress vows to ban right-wing group

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bajrang Dal

Hours after Congress, in its manifesto, promised to impose a complete ban on the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-- Bajrang Dal, BJP and the latter lambasted the latest announcement and called it a deliberate attempt to hamper peace and prosperity of the country.

Comparing Bajrang Dal with the banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the grand old party on Tuesday promised to impose similar restrictions on the right-wing group. According to Congress, Bajrang Dal promotes "enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities".

Meanwhile, reacting to the latest announcement, Dr Surendra Jain, VHP, said called it "unfortunate" and added the country will not accept such promises. Also, Jain asserted that the group has accepted the challenge and added it will answer Congress through all democratic ways.

"Congress has released its manifesto today. The party has compared a patriotic organisation with the banned Islamist PFI group. This exposed how Congress has been doing politics in order to please a particular community," he said.

More details will be added.

Latest India News