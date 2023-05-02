Congress releases Karnataka elections manifesto; Jobs, infrastructure development among top promises

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS/TWITTER Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge releases poll manifesto

Congress manifesto: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its poll promises, Congress also released its vision document, with high hopes of beating the ruling party with a great majority. During the release event, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr Parameshwaraji were present.

While releasing the vision document, the grand old party dubbed it as a composition for Karnataka's better future and asserted the plans would accelerate growth and development in the state. Among the top promises, Congress, this time, stressed its manifesto over creating jobs, boosting infrastructure, and empowering women.

According to the party, it will focus on the comprehensive roadmap for the state's holistic development.

"Just like the successful track record of fulfilling promises in states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh & Himachal Pradesh, we pledge to deliver on our commitments as soon as we form the government. With a focus on creating jobs, boosting infrastructure, empowering women, and schemes for farmers & labour force, our manifesto outlines a comprehensive roadmap for the state's holistic development. This time, let progress be your guiding light," it tweeted.