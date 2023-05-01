BJP releases manifesto for Karnataka polls; promises Uniform civil code, free LPG, Nandini milk I 16 POINTS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka elections

BJP Manifesto: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections, with a uniform civil code, and free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families on top of its promises. BJP chief JP Nadda unveiled the vision document in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were also present on the occasion.

According to the statement released by the saffron party, it would strengthen pillars of progress - economic strength, social cohesiveness, cultural and civilizational growth, protection of mother nature, and nationalism, if it comes into power again.

Besides, in the vision document, the party noted- Anna, Akshara, Aarogya, Aadaaya, Abhivruddhi and Abhaya schemes would be their top agenda. Through this manifesto, the BJP claimed it would continue to take "Nava Karnataka" on the path of comprehensive socio-economic development, without leaving even a "single Kannadiga" behind.

Anna

The party claims it would set up an ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the state in order to ensure affordable, quality and healthy food across the state.

The party, if comes to power, will launch the ‘Poshana’ scheme wherein BPL card holders will be given half a litre of Nandini milk every day and 5 kg of Shri Anna.

Akshara

It promised to introduce the "Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane" under which the state government will partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to top-class standards.

Besides, it would implement ‘Samanvaya’ scheme, wherein it would collaborate between SMEs and ITIs with an aim to generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals.

Provide career support for aspirational youth by providing financial incentives for students to pursue coaching for IAS/KAS/Banking/Government Jobs.

Aarogya

The party has promised to strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in the state through ‘Mission Swasthya Karnataka’ by establishing one Namma clinic, equipped with diagnostic facilities, in every ward of municipal corporations.

Additionally, it will also provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens.

Abhivruddhi

BJP will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as ‘State Capital Region’, and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation.

The saffron party has promised to transform Karnataka into a premier hub of Electric Vehicles, by setting up charging stations, supporting 1,000 startups, converting BMTC buses into fully electric buses, and creating an “EV City” on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

A Rs 30,000 crore K-Agri Fund to establish micro-cold storage facilities, agro processing units in all GPs, undertake modernisation and digitisation of APMCs, accelerate farm mechanisation, establish 5 new Agro-Industry clusters and 3 new Food Processing Parks, supported by a 1,000 strong FPO ecosystem.

Aadaaya

BJP will allocate Rs 1,500 crore to develop the Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor, to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.

Besides, it will broaden the scope of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme by incorporating a comprehensive plan that encompasses logistics, industrial clusters, connectivity, and export facilities generating 10 lakh manufacturing jobs ‘Beyond Bengaluru’.

Abhaya

It will improve the “ease of living” of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act,1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

It will also implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

Besides, it also promised to provide at least three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually; one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

We will launch ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ under which the Revenue Department will distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the siteless/homeless beneficiaries.

We will launch the "Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi" scheme through which we will provide a matching deposit of up to Rs 10,000 on 5-year fixed deposits made under the scheme by women of SC, ST households.

It is worth mentioning the state is scheduled to hold elections on May 10 and the results will be announced on MAY 13.

Also Read: Security breach at PM Modi’s mega roadshow in Mysuru; mobile phone thrown at him | WATCH