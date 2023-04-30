Security breach at PM Modi’s mega roadshow in Mysuru; mobile phone thrown at him | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security breach at PM Modi’s mega roadshow in Mysuru

Karnataka elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was allegedly breached during a mega roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka's Mysuru on Saturday (April 30). A mobile phone was thrown towards PM Modi during his roadshow today near Mysuru's KR Circle during the roadshow.

In a video tweeted by a news agency ANI, it can be seen that the mobile phone was landing on the bonnet of the specially designed vehicle, as part of campaigning for the Assembly elections. It was flung at the vehicle and did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who were accompanying him.

Police say no "ill-intention"

However, the police said that the phone was hurled out of "excitement" by a woman BJP worker who had no "ill-intention". "The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on the PM's vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI. "In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," he added.

The incident happened when Modi, flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

JD (S) ‘B-team’ of Congress

With the mega roadshow, PM Modi winded his two-day election campaign in the poll-bound state with a mega roadshow in Mysuru and several public rallies. Addressing a rally in Belur, PM Modi attacked the Congress over “infighting” in the party, saying that it has become its characteristic feature wherever it is in power. The Prime Minister also targeted JD(S), calling it a ‘B-team’ of the Congress.

“This time, Karnataka has decided to end the decades of ‘jod-thod’ (coalition) politics. Congress and JD(S) both are signs of instability. In whichever states Congress governments are remaining, its identity there is because of rivalry between its leaders. You (people) are too seeing what is happening in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh,” Modi said.

(With agencies input)

