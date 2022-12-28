Congress Foundation Day: Kharge attacks Modi govt, says basic principles of India under constant attack

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress Foundation Day: Congress president Mallikarjun chose the occasion of his party's foundation day to hit out at the Modi government on Wednesday. Addressing party leaders and workers at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on the occasion of party's 138th foundation day, Kharge said the society was being 'divided by hate'.

"The basic principles of India are under constant attack. A pit of hatred is being dug all over the country. People are in trouble due to inflation, unemployment but government does not care," Kharge charged.

ALSO READ: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Salman Khurshid compares Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, Congress as 'Bharat'

He also said that India progressed due to Congress' approach of inclusion and taking everyone along.

India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within few decades it became a super power in economic, nuclear and strategic areas, Kharge said, adding, it is among the top nations of the world in agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector, Kharge went on to add.

"This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress' faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all," he said in his speech after unfurling the party flag. Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other top party leaders also attended the event.

ALSO READ: Gehlot-Pilot camp tension simmers again after Rajasthan CM's 'caste' remark

Latest India News