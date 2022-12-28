Gehlot-Pilot camp tension simmers again after Rajasthan CM's 'caste' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot (behind)

Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: In what has reignited tension between the Gehlot-Pilot camps, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has again targeted Sachin Pilot with his 'caste' remark. Speaking at an event in Nadbai, Bharatpur, Gehlot said he has not become the chief minister of Rajasthan on the basis of caste as he is the lone MLA from his community. Nadbai is a Gurjar-dominated region and Pilot belongs to the Gurjar community.

Ashok Gehlot's remark is being seen as an indirect response to demands from factions within the Congress to make Sachin Pilot chief minister of Rajasthan.

"Today I am the chief minister. I want to serve every community, be it Jat, Gujjar, Rajput, Kushwaha, Jatav, Brahmin, Baniya, Meena. Because, I know that no one is made the chief minister on the basis of caste," Gehlot said..

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over chief ministership ever since the Congress won the Rajasthan polls in 2018.

Reiterating that he is the chief minister because of the affection and blessings of all sections of the society, Gehlot said he is the only MLA from the Mali community in the Rajasthan Assembly and still people have made him the chief minister thrice.

Interestingly, both Gehlot and Pilot were seen walking along Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Rajasthan leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra hinting that all is well within the party. However, Gehlot's latest statement makes it amply clear that he is no mood sacrifice the CM chair.

