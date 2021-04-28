Image Source : PTI Complete lockdown in 11 J&K districts as Covid situation worsens

To address the fast worsening Covid-19 situation in J&K, authorities said on Wednesday that there will be complete lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from 7 p.m. on Thursday till 7 a.m. on Monday.

Separate orders issued, under the Disaster Management Act, by the District Magistrates of Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur said there would be complete lockdown in these districts from tomorrow (Thursday) from 7 p.m. till Monday 7 a.m.

Only essential services will be allowed movement during the period of lockdown.

The Covid situation has worsened in J&K during the last one week with both the numbers of new cases and deaths registering a steep rise.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Lockdown extended in 14 districts as Covid-19 cases skyrocket

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Lockdown: Uddhav government mulls extending restrictions by 15 days

Latest India News