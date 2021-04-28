Maharashtra Lockdown: Uddhav government mulls extending restrictions by 15 days

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lockdown in Maharashtra likely to be increased by 15 days

The Maharashtra government is likely to extend the statewide lockdown-like restrictions by another 15 days. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday dropped ample hints that restrictions will likely be extended in the state. He, however, said that a final decision will be taken on the last day of restrictions that are currently in force.

Earlier on April 21, the Maharashtra government had imposed more strict restrictions in the state under the 'Break the Chain' campaign till May 1 morning.

"All members of the Maharastra Cabinet are of the opinion that current COVID19 restrictions should be extended for the next 15 days," Tope said.

Maharashtra reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 895 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179. The state is now left with 6,72,434 active cases. Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920. A total of 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 36,69,548.

