India records new high of 3,60,960 COVID cases; over 3,200 fatalities in 24 hours

Image Source : AP Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi

India on Wednesday recorded a massive surge of 360,960 new coronavirus cases and 3,293 new deaths, the highest spike so far, according to Health Ministry. With this, the total caseload stands at 17,997,267 while the death toll from the deadly coronavirus has crossed the 200,000-mark. The death toll stands at 2,01,187.

India now has nearly 3 million active cases. India has been reporting over 300,000 cases daily for almost a week now.

In a massive spike, Maharashtra witnessed nearly 900 deaths and 66,358 new cases on Tuesday. Followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 cases, Kerala with 32,819 cases and Karnataka with 31,830 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 24,149 fresh Covid-19 cases and over 300 deaths for the 6th day in a row.

Meanwhile, Amid deadly Covid-19 second wave surge, the phase three COVID-19 vaccination registration for all Indian adults begins today on the government’s CoWin platform - cowin.gov.in, the Aarogya Setu app, and Umang App.

