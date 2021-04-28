Image Source : COWIN COVID vaccine registration for 18+ begins today on Cowin App | How and where to register

COVID-19 vaccine registration: All those who are 18 years of age and above can now register themselves for COVID-19 vaccine from today on the government’s CoWin platform - cowin.gov.in and the Aarogya Setu app as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the immunisation drive on May 1. Amid deadly Covid-19 second wave surge, the Centre had said that all Indian adults will be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine starting May 1. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remain the same.

It is to be noted that the government has made it mandatory for the 18-44 age group to register themselves on the CoWIN portal and get an appointment for vaccination against coronavirus, saying walk-ins will not be allowed initially to avoid a "chaos" at immunisation centres once the inoculations drive opens up substantially.

From May 1, the present system of private COVID-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose from people will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers. However, those aged 45 years and above can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated.

Here's how and where you can register yourself & your family members for the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination

How to register for Covid-19 vaccination via CoWIN portal / App

Log on to www.cowin.gov.in / CoWin App

Enter your mobile number.

Get an OTP to create your account.

Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document.

Click on the “Register" button.

Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details".

A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

Date and availability will also be displayed.

Click on the 'book' button.

On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Here is how to register for Covid-19 vaccination through Aarogya Setu:

On the Aarogya Setu app homepage, go to the 'CoWIN' tab.

Under the CoWIN icon, you can see four options - Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard.

Tap on the "Vaccination" tab and then select the "Register Now" option.

Enter your mobile number and then click on "proceed to verify".

Enter the OTP and again select "proceed to verify".

Once the number verification is done, you will have to upload a photo ID card.

You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth.

You can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

You can also check for vaccination sites by state, district, block and pin code. The date and availability will be displayed. Select the "book" option.

Once registered successfully, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details.

How To Register Through UMANG App?

On the Umang App homepage, go to 'CoWin' tab

Click on 'Register or Login For Vaccination'

Enter your mobile number and click 'Submit'

You will receive an OTP on the mobile number, enter the OTP and click 'Verify OTP'

Select your Photo ID Proof, enter the Photo ID number, name as per the ID, Year of Birth and Gender. Click on 'Submit'

You will get the popup Beneficiary added successfully. Click 'Ok'

You will be automatically redirected to a new page. You can add up to 4 more beneficiaries using the 'Add More' button

Click on the checkbox to select the beneficiaries and click on 'Schedule Appointment'

You can search the centre using Pincode or District. Enter Pincode or district, select the date, vaccine and click 'Search'

You will get a list of centres. Click on 'View time slots' on your preferred centre, select the preferred slot and click 'Confirm' on the Appointment confirmation page

You will get the SMS for the appointment confirmed on your registered mobile number

You can also download the confirmation page as a PDF or save it on your phone

Keynotes to remember, when going for COVID vaccination -

1. Please Carry the Photo ID card mentioned in your appointment details for Covid vaccination

2. If you have any comorbidities, please carry a medical certificate with you for the vaccination appointment

3. You can also call the CoWIN helpline number 1075 for any additional details

