The Chhattisgarh government has extended the lockdown imposed in 14 districts of the state as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Raipur Updated on: April 27, 2021 10:09 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Chhattisgarh: Lockdown extended in 14 districts as Covid-19 cases skyrocket

The Chhattisgarh government has extended the lockdown imposed in 14 districts of the state as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. Restrictions will remain in place in Raipur, Balod, Mahasamund, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Dhamtari, Korba, Bemetra, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Balrampur, Kanker and Kondagaon.

The government said that lockdown will be imposed in these districts till May 5.

Notably, this is the second time when the Bhupesh Baghel government has extended the lockdown in the landlocked state.

