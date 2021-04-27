Image Source : ANI (FILE) Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla dies of Covid-19

Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's niece and and Congress leader, Karuna Shukla, died of COVID-19 in Raipur on Tuesday. She was 70. The two-time Lok Sabha breathed her last at a private hospital in Raipur. She was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 after she had tested positive for infection.

Shukla was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha, representing the Janjgir constituency of Chhattisgarh. Shukla had lost the 2009 general elections from Korba to Charan Das Mahant of Congress.

She was a member of the BJP till 2013. She joined the Congress in February 2014. The Congress fielded her from Bilaspur constituency, but she lost to BJP's Lakhan Lal Sahu.

She contested Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in 2018 from Rajnandgaon seat against BJP's Raman Singh. She, however, lost.

