21 trains delayed due to low visibility in Northern Railway region; traffic advisory issued

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Traffic advisory issued in wake of foggy weather conditions; 21 trains running late

Cold conditions continued to prevail in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 4.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. Though temperatures in most parts of Uttar Pradesh have increased by 3-4 degree Celsius, the slight respite in winter chills has not led to improved visibility, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. As many as 21 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region, news agency ANI has reported.

While the temperature docked at 7.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Palam area, a temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Safdarjung area at 5.30 am, IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Temperatures have also increased in parts of Rajasthan and at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh during past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, authorities in Bihar have ordered the closure of all schools up to standard 10 in Patna till January 5. The decision has been taken in view of the coldwave conditions in the state.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 460 with PM10 and 316 with PM2.5 at 8 am, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Foggy days ahead, Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory

As the India Meteorological Department has warned severe fog in the days to come, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory for the motorists. The police have asked commuters to observe certain precautions to avoid any untoward incident.

Road safety in foggy weather - Do's

1. Check weather forecasts before driving and undertaking a trip

2. Delay travelling if there is a fog warning

3. Follow safe-driving tips

4. Be patient, avoid overtaking, changing lanes and crossing traffic signals

5. Look for pavement markings, use the right edge of the road as a guide, rather than the centre line

"Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions. Make sure the full lighting system of your vehicle is turned on. Use your low-beam headlights, high beams reflect off the moisture droplets in the fog, making it harder to see. If you have fog lights on your vehicle, use them, in addition to your low-beans," said NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (HQ), Delhi in the advisory.

"Increase your following distance, you will need extra distance to brake safely. Reduce the distractions in your vehicle, for example--turn off your cell phones and music, since your full attention is required. Keep your windows and mirrors clean and use your defroster and wipers to maximize your vision. If the fog is too dense to continue, pull completely off the road and try to position your vehicle in a safe parking area, turn on your emergency flashers, in addition to keeping on your low-beam headlights," said Bundela.

Road safety in foggy weather - Dont's

1. Don't abruptly stop in the lanes of the road, this could lead to a chain of collisions

2. Don't speed up suddenly even if the fog appears t o be clearing up

3. Do not speed up to overtake a vehicle or to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely

4. Do not overdrive your headlights

Also Read | Slight improvement in fog but cold wave continues

Also Read | Over 500 flights delayed, several trains cancelled as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR​