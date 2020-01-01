Image Source : PTI Slight improvement in fog but cold wave continues

The Delhi-NCR woke up with severe cold on the first day of the year 2020 with minimum temperature 2.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Safdarjung area. As per the Indian Met Department (IMD) tweet, minimum temperature recorded at Palam was 3.1 degrees, and at Ayanagar weather station, it was 2.8 degrees C.

In its tweet the IMD said: "Data shows cold wave conditions are persisting at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi with severe cold wave at few places over Punjab and Haryana. Cold wave conditions are persisting over West Rajasthan and West UP and at isolated places over East Rajasthan and East UP. However, cold wave conditions have been abated from Bihar."

Minimum temperature recorded in Amritsar on Wednesday was 2.4 degrees C, in Churu, Rajasthan, it was 3.5 degrees and in Ganganagar, it was 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, the MET department also said that the fog conditions have improved in the north Indian region.

"Under the influence of strong lower level easterlies, fog conditions have further improved as compared to yesterday over north India. Visibility at Palam area in Delhi was 200 meter in the morning," the IMD tweeted.