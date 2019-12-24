India weather forecast for Christmas Day 2019: Fog, cold wave to prevail

India weather forecast for Christmas Day 2019: Christmas Day will bring fog and cold wave in India. The cold wave conditions will continue throughout the country, while some parts are also expected to receive rainfall. According to the weather forecast, dense fog will shroud several regions on December 25. Here is India's weather forecast for Christmas Day and the subsequent days:

December 25

Cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets over Bihar and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and cold day in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over south Haryana and north Rajasthan.

Dense to very dense fog very likely in many pockets over East Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and North Rajasthan and dense fog in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Mizoram & Tripura in the morning hours.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail & lightning very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; with lightning at isolated places over Jharkhand and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka.

December 26

Cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many pockets over Uttar Pradesh and in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Bihar and cold day in isolated pockets over Rajasthan.

Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over south Haryana and north Rajasthan.

Dense to very dense fog very likely in many pockets over East Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and North Rajasthan and dense fog in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya in the morning hours.

Thunderstorm accompanied with hail & lightning very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

December 27

Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely in many pockets over Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and cold day in isolated pockets over Bihar.

Dense to very dense fog likely in some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and North Rajasthan and dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya in the morning hours.

