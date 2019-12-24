Image Source : PTI Severe cold wave conditions on Christmas: MET department

If you have had enough of the cold weather this year, wait! The weather office has news for you. The temperature is going to dip even further in the days to come. Maximum temperature recorded near Safdarjung area in Delhi on Tuesday was 15 degree Celsius, while the minimum was 5.5 degree C.

"The national capital is witnessing severe cold wave conditions since December 16 and this is the ninth day in a row. Last time we registered similar condition was in December 2014 when severe cold wave continued for 8 consecutive days," said Kuldeep Shrivastava, senior meteorologist at the Indian Met department.

"Situation will continue in the next three to four days and the maximum temperature will be around 14 degree Celsius. Cold wave conditions will persist till Saturday as the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 4 degree C," he said.

The situation will deteriorate on Christmas, as per the forecast by the MET department. Shrivastava said that Delhi had witnessed 17 cold days in December 1997.

Extreme cold conditions struck the national capital on Tuesday, as it witnessed a foggy morning with the mercury at 5.5 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Not just Delhi, but neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram were also under the grip of a severe cold spate.

