Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
Light rain in eastern UP, dry weather in western parts

Weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on December 17 (Tuesday) and December 18 (Wednesday), according to the department's forecast.

Lucknow Published on: December 15, 2019 17:46 IST
Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh while the weather was dry over western parts of the state, the meteorological department said on Sunday. Shallow fog occurred at isolated places over the state, it said. For Monday, the department has forecast dry weather over both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places over the state while dense fog is very likely at other isolated places in the state on the day, it stated.

Weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on December 17 (Tuesday) and December 18 (Wednesday), according to the department's forecast.

