Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
Chintan Shivir 2022: PMO said the exercise is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2022 11:49 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Chintan Shivir 2022: PM Modi to address state home ministers', DGPs in conference on October 28.

  • PM Modi to address meeting of state home ministers, home secretaries and DGPs on Friday
  • Narendra Modi will address a 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers via video conferencing
  • The PMO said the event is being held at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28

Chintan Shivir 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers and DGPs of states on Friday (October 28) via video conferencing.

The PMO said the event is being held at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28. 

The home secretaries of states, Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the states and director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.

The Prime Minister's Office said the exercise is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech.

 

Chintan Shivir in the spirit of cooperative federalism will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the Centre and state levels. 

The meeting is being held to provide a national perspective to the policy formulation on internal security-related matters.

Participants will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety and drug trafficking. 

The five pledges listed by Modi were working to have a developed India by 2047, erasing all traces of servitude, developing pride in India's legacy, keeping unity and fulfilling one's duties.

(With agencies inputs) 

