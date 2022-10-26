Ashok Gehlot makes big statement ahead of Kharge's take over, says 'only Rahul can challenge Modi'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ashok Gehlot claims only Rahul Gandhi can challenge PM Modi

Ashok Gehlot on Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed that a lot of efforts were made to make Rahul Gandhi as the president of the Congress party as he is the "only leader who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government".

His statement came hours before senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as the party's new president. Speaking to media in New Delhi, Gehlot also hailed Sonia Gandhi for leading the grand old party for 22 long years.

"The leadership that Sonia Gandhi ji led for 22 years will always be remembered. We all had requested her in 1998 to take over as the party president otherwise the party will be shattered. She took the challenge in the interest of the Congress party despite having language issues. After that, she was Congress President for 22 years and the governments were formed in 13 states at that time. She performed very well as a party chief that which no one can forget," Gehlot was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Rajasthan chief minister further claimed that it was Rahul Gandhi who wanted a non-Gandhi to take over the presidency of the party.

"It was Rahul Gandhi's desire that for once a non-Gandhi should become the President of the party. However, till the last minute, efforts were made to make Rahul Gandhi the party president as only he can challenge Modi and the government," Gehlot remarked. He also hailed Kharge and pledged to cooperate in an attempt to strengthen the party.

"Today is a new beginning. We congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and will work to strengthen the party," Gehlot added. Meanwhile, Kharge visited 'Rajghat' to pay obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of taking charge on Wednesday, October 26.

Before entering office, newly elected Congress president Kharge also paid obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the nation's capital.

Earlier on October 19, Kharge won the party presidential polls by defeating Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin.

Kharge was declared the winner as he received 7,897 votes, whereas, his rival Tharoor could only manage to garner 1,072. A total of 416 votes were declared invalid as more than 9,500 party delegates had cast their votes.

(With inputs from agencies)

