Gujarati New Year 2022: May Gujarat rises to heights of achievements, wishes PM Modi

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2022 10:04 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gujarati New Year 2022: May Gujarat always rises to heights of achievements, says PM Modi.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished and greeted the people of Gujarat today
  • PM greeted them on the occasion of Gujarati New Year (Bestu Varas)
  • Gujarati New Year is celebrated in the month of Kartika

Gujarati New Year 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished and greeted the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year (Bestu Varas). Gujarati New Year is celebrated in the month of Kartika.

"Heartfelt New Year wishes to all Gujaratis...!! May the new year starting from today light up your life and lead you on the path of progress....," prime minister Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

"Happy new year with new resolutions, new inspirations and new goals with the aspiration that Gujarat always rises to the heights of achievement...," the tweet added.

Home minister Amit Shah too greeted the people of Gujarat on this special occasion.

"Happy Gujarati New Year to all my brothers and sisters. May this New Year bring joy and happiness to all of your lives," Shah tweeted.

