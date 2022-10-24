'India wants peace but ready to retaliate...': PM Modi's stern warning to enemies from Kargil

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi gives stern warning to enemies from Kargil

PM Modi in Kargil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Kargil on Monday to celebrate Diwali with the Armed Forces personnel, gave a stern warning to enemies of the country. Addressing the soldiers during his visit, he said India wants peace but it is also ready to retaliate to any provocation. The Prime Minister also mentioned that India has never viewed war as the first option.

"Be it the war in Lanka or Kurukshetra, we tried till last to postpone it. We are against war but peace can't be there without strength. If anyone dares to look at us with evil eyes, our Armed Forces will give a befitting reply," PM Modi remarked.

PM Modi hails Armed Forces

The Prime Minister also commended the Armed Forces for their selfless service for the nation and termed jawans as his own "family." "For me, all of you have been my family for years now... it's a privilege to celebrate Diwali with all of you," he said, adding that people of the country sleep peacefully because the Armed Forces are protecting the borders.

"I bow towards the spirit of the Armed Forces of India. Your sacrifices have always made our country proud," the PM stated.

He also went on to hail all three wings of Armed Forces for their support to the 'Make in India' initiative in the manufacture defence equipment.

"I commend all 3 Armed Forces who have decided that over 400 types of defence equipment won't be imported but rather be built in India. When our jawans fight with made-in-India weapons, they will not only feel proud but also have an element of surprise to defeat the enemy," PM Modi claimed.

It is worth mentioning here that PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers on the forward posts each year, since taking over the country's leadership in 2014.

Last year, he visited the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the festival of light with the Army personnel.

(with ANI inputs)

