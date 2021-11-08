Monday, November 08, 2021
     
  • 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur’s Ukhrul
Chennai Rain Live Updates: Govt declares holiday for schools, colleges & offices; PM Modi dials CM Stalin

Chennai Rains Live Updates: Heavy to very heavy rains pounded Chennai and its suburbs, leading to water-logging in the city, with the deluge entering houses in low lying areas.

Chennai Updated on: November 08, 2021 10:26 IST
Image Source : PTI

A view of Marina Beach following heavy rain in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennai Rain Live Updates: Chennai and nearby regions experienced intense rains in about 24 hours, leading to inundation of most areas on Sunday and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water. Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the city in about 24 hours comes after about six years, while other regions of Tamil Nadu received mild, and or moderate rainfall. The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state. Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall during the season. The government declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9. Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to private companies to announce a holiday or allow employees to work from home.

 

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    CM Stalin asks officials to expedite rescue & relief work

    Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected several inundated areas along with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and directed authorities to take swift action to drain flood water. Stalin, along with cabinet colleagues distributed flood assistance, including rice, milk and blankets to people in affected areas, housed in a temporary shelters. He directed officials to expedite rescue and relief work.

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Tamil Nadi rain forecast

    According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9-11 due to the northeast monsoon. From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains. Rains ceased in most areas here and in nearby districts by late Sunday night.

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Four NDRF teams deployed

    While four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Madurai, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur for rescue work, State Disaster Response Force teams have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Two-day holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a two-day holiday for schools in Trichy, Tanjore, Salem, Namakkal, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts as Chennai continues to receive the heaviest rainfall in six years. 

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi speaks to CM MK Stalin

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the situation in the state and assured him of the Centre’s support in rescue and relief work. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai

    Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai and its nearby areas today, affecting vehicular movement. As per the India Meteorological Department, the showers will continue over the next two days.

