Char Dham Yatra: 39 pilgrims die due to various medical reasons, health advisory issued

At least 39 pilgrims have died on the Char Dham Yatra route so far due to 'high blood pressure, cardiac-related issues and mountain sickness', informed Uttarakhand Director-General Dr Shailja Bhatt on Monday.

She advised pilgirms who are medically unfit and have any kinds of physical illness to not travel the yatra.

Last week, the Uttarakhand government issued an advisory for Char Dham pilgrims asking them to get themselves medically examined before they start the arduous trek to the Himalayan temples.

With crowds much beyond expectations arriving for the yatra with no pandemic restrictions in place, the state government has made it mandatory for pilgrims to register in advance for the pilgrimage.

"People suffering from heart disease should be careful and have themselves examined medically before embarking on the journey. Requirement of a medical certificate should be made mandatory on the lines of Amarnath yatra so that only physically fit people go for the yatra,” senior cardiologist Yogendra Singh said.

Pilgrims have also been advised to give themselves at least 24 hours’ time to acclimatize to high altitudes before undertaking the journey as coming abruptly from plain areas to high altitudes could be risky.

