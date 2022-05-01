Char Dham Yatra: U'khand govt fixes daily limit for pilgrims; scraps Covid test | Details Inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) As many as 12,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Kedarnath.

Highlights Uttarakhand govt fixes daily limit for Char Dham Yatra pilgrims

This arrangement has been made for 45 days

It's not mandatory for pilgrims to carry a negative Covid test report this year

Char Dham Yatra: Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to begin on May 3, the Uttarakhand government has fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.

Badrinath:

As many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily

Kedarnath

12,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily

Gangotri

Permission for 7,000 pilgrims will be granted

Yamunotri

Only 4,000 pilgrims will be allowed to pay their obeisance

Prior Covid test not required

It is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year. Earlier on Saturday, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu took a meeting of the concerned officers on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clear the confusion regarding carrying out COVID-19 tests of the travellers and pilgrims coming from outside Uttarakhand. To date, it is not mandatory for passengers and devotees arriving from the state borders to undergo COVID-19 testing, and present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the official said.

However, it is mandatory for all the travellers and devotees to register on the portal operated by the Tourism Department for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

