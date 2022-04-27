Wednesday, April 27, 2022
     
  Uttarakhand: No permission for Mahapanchayat, Section 144 imposed in Haridwar village

The administration has denied permission to hold Mahapanchayat where the issue of recent violence and stone-pelting in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar was to be discussed.

Sheenu Sharma
Haridwar Published on: April 27, 2022 8:40 IST
Image Source : ANI.

Highlights

  • Haridwar district admin on Apr 26 imposed prohibitory orders under sec 144 at Dada Jalalpur village
  • This decision was taken after a Mahapanchayat by Hindu religious leaders was announced
  • 33 people associated with this program have been bound down, said Haridwar District Magistrate

Haridwar district administration on Tuesday (April 26) imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 within a 5 km radius of Dada Jalalpur village after a Mahapanchayat by Hindu religious leaders was announced.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Dada Jalalpur and nearby 5 km area. All programs have been restricted. No permission was taken for this programme (Mahapanchayat). 33 people associated with this program have been bound down under CrPC 107/16," said Haridwar District Magistrate VS Pandey.

The administration has denied permission to hold the Mahapanchayat where the issue of recent violence and stone-pelting in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar was to be discussed.

Violence erupted in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar during a religious procession on April 16 when several people were injured. Police have made several arrests in the case.

(With ANI inputs)

