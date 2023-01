Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live bomb shell recovered near Punjab CM's house in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A major terror bid has been foiled in Chandigarh after a live bomb shell was recovered from the VVIP helipad built near Punjab CM's house.

The bomb was found near the border of Chandigarh's Kansal and Mohali's Naya Gaon.

A bomb disposal squad and Chandigarh police team are present at the spot.

(More to follow...)

