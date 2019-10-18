Image Source : PTI PHOTO CBI files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, 14 others in INX media case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet against former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram with Delhi court in INX media case on Friday.

The chargesheet names 14 accused, including the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea. The matter will be heard on October 21.

The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date. On Wednesday, ED arrested senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the case.

Indrani, who is facing charges of murdering her daughter in a separate case, had turned approver is named in the CBI chargesheet in the corruption case.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Chidambaram, 74, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in the corruption case. He is also being questioned by the ED.