Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mamata vs Suvendu: HC adjourns hearing on TMC supremo's plea challenging Nandigram verdict



The Calcutta High Court on Friday adjourned hearing on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging Suvendu Adhikari's election from Nandigram assembly seat in the Assembly elections.

Justice Kaushik Chanda adjourned the hearing to June 24 after Banerjee's lawyer mentioned the matter before the court. Justice Chanda asked the petitioner's lawyer to serve copies of the election petition to the opposite parties and fixed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram seat by 1,736 votes in the Assembly polls.

In her petition, Banerjee has accused the BJP leader of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. She also claimed that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee calls West Bengal poll violence claims ‘BJP’s gimmick’

ALSO READ: How come EC reverse Nandigram result after formally announcing it? We will move court: Mamata Banerjee

Latest India News