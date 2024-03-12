Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in most tribal areas in Northeastern states, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Citizenship Amendment Act: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on Monday, will not be implemented in most tribal areas across Northeastern states, including those designated with special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

As per the law, it will not be implemented in all Northeastern states where an Inner Line Permit (ILP) is mandatory for visitors from other parts of the country.

CAA will not be implemented in THESE states

The ILP is currently enforced in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur.

"The tribal areas, where autonomous councils were created under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, were also exempted from the purview of the CAA," officials said quoting from the rules of the law that were notified on Monday.

Such autonomous councils are in existence in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. These include Karbi Anglong, Dila Hasao and Bodoland Territorial Council areas in Assam, Garo Hills in Meghalaya and tribal areas in Tripura.

Key provisions of CAA rules

The Union Home Ministry officially notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, a move anticipated ahead of the impending Lok Sabha election schedule announcement.

The rules, formulated by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Eligible communities include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

The rules also state that the applicants will have to provide an eligibility certificate issued by a locally reputed community institution confirming that he/she belongs to "Hindu/ Sikh/ Buddhist/ Jain/ Parsi/ Christian community and continues to be a member of the above mentioned community.

The applicants will also have to give a declaration that they "irrevocably" renounce the existing citizenship and that they want to make "India as permanent home", according to the rules.

(With PTI inputs)

