  CAA implemented in India: Full text of Citizenship Amendment Act notification

The full text of the CAA notification has been implemented.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2024 20:14 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi govt delivered another commitment after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday. 

Taking to social media platform X, Shah wrote, "The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation. With this notification PM Narendra Modi has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains,  Parsis and Christians living in those countries."

This is a breaking story.

