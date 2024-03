Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Barely minutes after the Centre implemented the much-awaited and "contentious" Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, Congress was swift to compare the announcement with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to the social media platform and dubbed the announcement as the Bhartiya Janata Party's latest move to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.