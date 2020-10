Image Source : PTI/FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

At least seven people were killed and 32 others injured after a bus collided with a SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district late Friday.

The incident happened in Puranpur area.

"7 dead and 32 injured after a bus and a Bolero collided with each other in Puranpur area," Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

