Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Slain Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani's father hoists tricolor in Pulwama

Slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani's father Muzaffar Wani hoisted the national flag at a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

A teacher by profession, Muzaffar Wani hoisted the national flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral.

Burhan Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces in July 2016 in South Kashmir had triggered a massive five-month summer agitation in Kashmir that left over 100 people dead and thousands injured.

As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the union territory administration has directed all departments including the education department to ensure that flag hoisting is held in all offices on Independence Day.

