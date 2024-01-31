Budget Session: Chandrayaan to G20 to Atal Tunnel, Prez Murmu lists key achievements of Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, PTI President Murmu's first address in the New Parliament building.

Budget Session: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday made her first ever address in the New Parliament building during the Budget Session which commenced today. In her address, the President hailed work done by the Modi government including realising the dream of Ram Mandir, Chandrayaan-3, G20 Summit, Asian Games, Har Ghar Jal among other initiatives. "...This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'... This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building."

President Murmu recounts Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370 as Modi govt's achievements

In the last 10 years, India saw the completion of several works towards national interest that had been awaited by the people of the country for decades. The construction of Ram Temple was awaited for centuries. Today, it has become a reality... abrogation of Article 370 from J&K is history now, the President said.

My government has also implemented 'One Rank One Pension'. Former armed forces officials have received around Rs 1 lakh crore since the implementation of OROP, she said.

People were hopeful of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya for centuries and that dream has been fulfilled now.

People also wanted the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Article 370 is also history.

President Murmu praises govt for fighting corona, global issues

In the past years, the world witnessed two major wars and faced a pandemic like Corona. Despite such global crises, my government kept inflation under control in the country and did not let the burden on common Indians increase, President Droupadi Murmu said.

Make-in-India, Aatamnirbhar Bharat India's strengths, says Murmu

'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths, the President said in her address during the Budget Session of the Parliament.

The President also lauded defence production crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

President hails Indian economy success, G20, Atal Tunnel