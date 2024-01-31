Budget Session: Ram Mandir's dream has been realised, says President Murmu | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu with PM Modi

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, began on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting, as the government sought the cooperation of opposition parties to ensure the proceedings run smoothly. President Murmu during her joint address said that the last year was full of accomplishments for India.

President Murmu's Top Quotes

This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal.

This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions.

Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building.

There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon.

The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world.

India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel.

...In the last 10 years, India saw the completion of several works towards national interest that had been awaited by the people of the country for decades.

The construction of Ram Temple was awaited for centuries. Today, it has become a reality

Abrogation of Article 370 from J&K is history now.

'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths

The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years.

We heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale.

My Government believes that the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on four strong pillars – youth power, women power, farmers and the poor.

In the past years, the world witnessed two major wars and faced a pandemic like Corona. Despite such global crises, my government kept inflation under control in the country and did not let the burden on common Indians increase...

India grew fastest among major economies in 2023

We have been hearing slogans on Garbi Hatao, now we are seeing poverty being removed on a large scale

'Interim Budget'

Though Parliament will be passing only the interim budget for the rest of the tenure of the government, the minister may make a host of proposals to woo different voting blocs to highlight what the government will do if reelected. Then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had made a host of proposals, including tax sops and welfare measures, in the interim budget he had presented in 2019 before the elections, which saw the government retain power with a stronger mandate.

'MPs who did 'cheerharan' of democracy must introspect'

In his remarks ahead of Parliament's Budget Session, PM Modi also slammed those opposition MPs who "habitually" disrupt proceedings. "Those habitual of creating disturbances, those who disrobe democratic values, all such honourable MPs must certainly introspect in this last session of Parliament of what they have done in the last ten years. I am of the firm belief that the country is moving forward and touching new heights of progress ... the country is experiencing all-round and inclusive development. We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full-fledged budget after the new government is formed."