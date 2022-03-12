BSP boycott TV debates, Mayawati accuses media of adopting casteist approach to harm party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Mayawati accuses media of adopting casteist approach to harm BSP

Highlights Mayawati asked its spokesperson to boycott TV debates

Her outburst came through a series of tweets

She claimed media adopted a "casteist, hateful and despicable approach" to "harm" BSP

With the BSP still reeling from its worst-ever performance in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, party supremo Mayawati Saturday accused the media of adopting "casteist and hateful approach" towards the party, and asked its spokesperson to boycott TV debates.

Her outburst came through a series of tweets two days after the BSP slumped to its lowest ever tally of seats in Uttar Pradesh, winning just one in the current state polls.

She claimed the media adopted a "casteist, hateful and despicable approach" to "harm" the Ambedkarite BSP movement during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on the instructions of "their bosses".

"Therefore, all the spokespersons of the party -- Sudheendra Bhadauria, Dharamvir Choudhary, MH Khan, Faizan Khan and Seema Kushwaha -- will no longer participate in TV debates etc," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Mayawati says BSP's supporters feared ‘jungle raj’ if SP returned, voted for BJP

Also Read | Mayawati's BSP fades in UP: Is this the end of Dalit politics in north India?

Latest India News