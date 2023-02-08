Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: BSF shoots 'rogue' drone along Internation border; falls in Pakistan territory

The Border Security Force (BSF), on Wednesday, shot down a "rogue" drone which entered India from Pakistan along the International border. A BSF spokesperson said that the drone fell into Pakistani territory after it was shot down.

He further informed that the incident occurred near the border post 'Babapir' in Amritsar sector during the intervening night of February 7-8. "BSF troops fired upon the rogue drone and deployed all counter-drone measures. As a result, the rogue drone fell down in Pakistan territory across the International border," the spokesperson said.

BSF deploys drone-mounted radars

Earlier in January, the BSF deployed drone-mounted ground penetration radars to check for the presence of underground tunnels used by terrorists to infiltrate the India-Pakistan International Border in the Jammu region.

The indigenously-made technical gadget was pressed into action as part of the below-the-earth tunnel detection exercise carried out by the force to ensure no terrorist is able to sneak into Indian territory and conduct strikes in Jammu and Kashmir or any other location of the country. These structures have also been used to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition.

According to officials, the radars are mounted on the drones in order to give them better access to such terrain along this front, which is difficult for ground teams to reach.

(With inputs from PTI)

