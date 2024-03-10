Setback to BJP in Haryana, Hisar MP Brijendra Singh resigns, joins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hisar MP Brijendra Singh joins Congress

Brijendra Singh, Hisar MP, resigned from the primary membership of BJP, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Hisar MP announced his resignation on social media platform X citing 'compelling political reasons'.

Singh joined the Congress soon after announcing the resignation from the primary membership of the BJP. Singh, son of former union minister Birender Singh, visited the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and joined the grand old party in Delhi.

After joining the Congress, he said that the BJP-JJP alliance was one of the reasons behind leaving the party.

The Hisar MP thanked BJP President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, & Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar," he said in an X post.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the former bureaucrat who ventured into politics secured victory in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency by defeating JJP's Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was representing the Congress at that time.

