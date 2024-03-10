Actress Sambhavna Seth quits AAP ahead of Lok Sabha elections: ‘Realising my mistake…’

Follow us on Image Source : X/SAMBHAVNA SETH Actress Sambhavna Seth

Actress Sambhavna Seth, who joined Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party a year ago in the national capital, announced her exit from the party on Sunday (March 10) calling joining the party a “mistake”. She said that she had ventured into politics with a lot of enthusiasm intending to serve the country, however, “realising my mistake”, she resigned from the party. The move comes weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country.

“Joined @AamAadmiParty a year back wid a lot of enthusiasm to serve for my country bt no matter hw wisely U take a decision U can still go wrong bcz at the end of the day we r humans. Realising my mistake I officially declare my exit from AAP. @ArvindKejriwal @SandeepPathak04,” Seth posted on X on Sunday.

The actress had joined the AAP in January 2023 stating that the AAP government was doing an excellent job in Delhi. Seth is an actress who appeared in over 25 Hindi movies.

