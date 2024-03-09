'If Lord Ram had been in this era, BJP would have sent ED to his home and...': Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/DELHI ASSEMBLY Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the Delhi Assembly on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal says, "Today when we are having a discussion on the budget, I am remembering my younger brother Manish Sisodia. This is the 10th budget of our government. The last 9 budgets were presented by Manish Sisodia and I hope that he will present the 11th budget of our government in this Assembly next year..."

Attacking the BJP over the probe by central agencies against the Opposition leaders, Kejriwal said, "If Shri Ram had been in this era, the BJP would have sent ED and CBI to his home and put a gun to his head and asked if he was joining the BJP or going to jail."

Kejriwal hit out at the BJP over the fall of governments in various states and alleged that the party forced it to happen with money power.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of attempting to stall the construction of Mohalla Clinics.

"I love the people of Delhi and the people of Delhi love me back. I try to finish their problems. We have to understand who are the enemies of Delhi. We have to draw them away from here permanently," he said.

Delhi Speaker adjourned the House till March 15.

