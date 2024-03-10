Bihar: ED arrests Subhash Yadav, close aide of RJD chief Lalu in illegal sand mining case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Subash Yadav is a close aide of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Illegal sand mining case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, late Saturday night in connection with alleged illegal sand mining linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The arrest was made following the raid at Subhash Yadav's premises and several other places in Bihar’s capital city Patna on Saturday (March 9).

Runs the business of illegal sand mining

Subhash Yadav has also contested the Lok Sabha elections on RJD ticket. Subhash Yadav, who also is the Director of Broadson Construction Pvt Ltd, runs the business of illegal sand mining in Bihar.

The money laundering case stems from some FIRs filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

Even before this, the Income Tax Department had raided the premises of Subhash Yadav. In 2018, actions were taken in Patna, Delhi and Dhanbad. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Subhash Yadav had contested as an RJD candidate from Chatra in Jharkhand, however, he lost the election.

